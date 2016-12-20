Urijah Faber Details Decision to Retire

A pioneer for the lighter weight classes in mixed martial arts, Urijah Faber fought for the last time inside the Octagon on Dec. 17, defeating Brad Pickett by unanimous decision.

Prior to the UFC on Fox 22 main card bout, Faber announced that it would be his last. After 13 years as a professional fighter, Faber went out with a win and on his own terms. The 37-year-old believes he could fight for years to come, but decided now was the time to walk away.

“Part of the reason why I’m doing this is because I am able bodied and able minded. I don’t want to be a guy that people say, ‘he’s falling apart, and he’s a little punchy, and maybe it’s time to stop.’ I had a great run. I’ve been a world champion,” he said during the UFC on Fox 22 post-fight press conference.

“I’ve been a top contender. I’ve been a poster boy for an organization, for sponsorships. I’ve been able to do a lot,” he added.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Explains Getting “Blacked-Out Wasted” Before Fights

“The California Kid” wants to focus on other endeavors that don’t put his body in harms way.

“I do have a lot on my plate, and it’s also a hard way to make a living. I’m getting in there every day and grinding. This was my fourth fight this year. And no matter how you skin it, when you’re in camp, you have to make that your main focus, and I have a lot of things I want to focus on. So if I don’t draw a line and say that I’m going to stop here, I’ll keep going,” he explained.

“I just feel like it’s time.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram