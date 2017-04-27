Urijah Faber and TJ Dillashaw Explode in Face-to-Face Confrontation (TUF Redemption)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Team Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber confronted T.J. Dillashaw over his exit from the team as the two sides have very different versions of the same story. Not surprisingly, the confrontation got heated with Faber and Dillashaw getting in each other’s faces.

The confrontation between Faber and Dillashaw followed an explosive season premiere, where Dillashaw’s opposing coach and former teammate Cody Garbrandt grabbed him by the throat.

