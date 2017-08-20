Uriah Hall Seemingly Picks Georges St-Pierre to Beat Michael Bisping

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will return to the Octagon for the first time in four years when he takes on middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York City.

Uriah Hall is ranked No. 14 in the UFC’s 185-pound division. He made it to the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 17 middleweight tournament in 2013, and gave his take on the upcoming title fight at Madison Square Garden during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“GSP is coming back. He’s fighting Bisping. It definitely sells. That’s going to be a good fight,” he said. “GSP has Canada behind him.”

Hall didn’t technically make a prediction about who he thinks will win in November, but his comments seemed to lean one way. While he didn’t actually say he expects St-Pierre win, he sure sounded like that’s what he was saying.

“What are people going to say? Ring rust, GSP is getting old, and all of that stuff? So is Bisping,” said Hall. “Michael Bisping has this amazing cardio thing, but so does GSP.”

“Prime Time” believes the former welterweight titleholder has better technique than the middleweight champion. He questions whether Bisping will be able to impose his will on the Canadian.

“GSP is more technical. Michael throws combinations,” said Hall. “Michael just survives. Michael’s one of those fighters where he’ll just survive. Where GSP, he goes out there, he’s a very intelligent guy. He’s on another level. He’s very smart. I’m sure he’s going to have a good game plan like you’ve seen in all of his fights where he just dictates, controls it… GSP is just very good at that.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Still Considers Himself UFC Dual Division Champion

Hall attributes much of Bisping’s success to his conditioning. “The Count” doesn’t fatigue. He is constantly moving in fights. He outworks his opponents, but St-Pierre is known for the same thing.

“Michael Bisping, not taking anything way from him, he’s still champion, but he’s just very good at coming back. You look at all of his fights; the guy can come back. His cardio plays a big part of that, but GSP has that too.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram