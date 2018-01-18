Uriah Hall Says He Suffered ‘Mini-Seizure’ and ‘Slight Heart Attack’ During Harrowing Medical Scare

Uriah Hall is on the road to recovery after a harrowing medical situation this past weekend in St. Louis as the former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist was taken to the hospital after fainting just before stepping onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.

According to Hall he was on weight when his body just collapsed on him and he was taken to a local area hospital and kept overnight for observation.

Now just days after the incident, Hall addressed what happened during an Intstagram live stream where he details just how scary his medical situation got after he was pulled from the card where he was expected to face Vitor Belfort.

“I was in the hospital, of course, and it was probably the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had,” Hall said. “I mean, I was in and out of it. I was conscious, but I was unconscious. I knew what was happening, but I was fighting over it. I was punching.

“I think I had a mini-seizure and at the same time a slight heart attack. My kidneys were just not good.”

Hall says that he suffered through some injuries in his training camp that didn’t allow him to cut weight the way he normally would ahead of a fight but he didn’t want to drop off the card so he stuck through those setbacks in an attempt to still compete.

Unfortunately his body had other ideas as Hall ended up in the hospital rather than the Octagon.

“I don’t have to really get into details,” Hall said. “It was a harder cut than normal because the injuries I had didn’t allow me to really cut the weight properly. As much as I neglected my safety and my health, which was the dumbest thing to do, I will never do that again, your health is important.

“It was an injury that I ignored and it just caught up to me. My body was just not responsive to it. I definitely wanted to clear the air. I’m getting better, following doctor’s orders, getting checked up.”

Hall added that the physicians in St. Louis warned him just how serious this problem was for him after explaining the deadly results he could have faced by actually fighting Belfort last Sunday night.

“The doctor even said, even if I made weight, I probably would have died the next day because my body wasn’t having it,” Hall revealed. “Like I said, I’m never going to ignore my health again. I did it for the fans, I did it to get paid, I did it to make sure I showed up, but at the end of the day, man, your life is not worth it.”

Hall says he’s now resting and recovering to get his body back to full health after that frightening situation in St. Louis but there’s no timetable on his return to action.

One thing he knows for certain is Hall would love the chance to face Belfort as previously scheduled since they never got the chance to clash after he ended up in the hospital.

“I would love to fight Vitor again if he gets his panties out of a bunch. I hear he’s complaining,” Hall said. “Dude, it’s a fight, s–t happens. We can definitely scrap again. Obviously, I’ve got to get better, but I would love to fight him. I definitely want to give him a proper retirement fight.”