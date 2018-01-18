HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is UFC Official, but What About Conor McGregor?

featuredMichael Bisping Absolutely Refuses to Fight Vitor Belfort

Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

Uriah Hall Says He Suffered ‘Mini-Seizure’ and ‘Slight Heart Attack’ During Harrowing Medical Scare

January 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

Uriah Hall is on the road to recovery after a harrowing medical situation this past weekend in St. Louis as the former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist was taken to the hospital after fainting just before stepping onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.

According to Hall he was on weight when his body just collapsed on him and he was taken to a local area hospital and kept overnight for observation.

Now just days after the incident, Hall addressed what happened during an Intstagram live stream where he details just how scary his medical situation got after he was pulled from the card where he was expected to face Vitor Belfort.

“I was in the hospital, of course, and it was probably the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had,” Hall said. “I mean, I was in and out of it. I was conscious, but I was unconscious. I knew what was happening, but I was fighting over it. I was punching.

“I think I had a mini-seizure and at the same time a slight heart attack. My kidneys were just not good.”

Hall says that he suffered through some injuries in his training camp that didn’t allow him to cut weight the way he normally would ahead of a fight but he didn’t want to drop off the card so he stuck through those setbacks in an attempt to still compete.

Unfortunately his body had other ideas as Hall ended up in the hospital rather than the Octagon.

“I don’t have to really get into details,” Hall said. “It was a harder cut than normal because the injuries I had didn’t allow me to really cut the weight properly. As much as I neglected my safety and my health, which was the dumbest thing to do, I will never do that again, your health is important.Uriah Hall

“It was an injury that I ignored and it just caught up to me. My body was just not responsive to it. I definitely wanted to clear the air. I’m getting better, following doctor’s orders, getting checked up.”

Hall added that the physicians in St. Louis warned him just how serious this problem was for him after explaining the deadly results he could have faced by actually fighting Belfort last Sunday night.

“The doctor even said, even if I made weight, I probably would have died the next day because my body wasn’t having it,” Hall revealed. “Like I said, I’m never going to ignore my health again. I did it for the fans, I did it to get paid, I did it to make sure I showed up, but at the end of the day, man, your life is not worth it.”

Hall says he’s now resting and recovering to get his body back to full health after that frightening situation in St. Louis but there’s no timetable on his return to action.

One thing he knows for certain is Hall would love the chance to face Belfort as previously scheduled since they never got the chance to clash after he ended up in the hospital.

“I would love to fight Vitor again if he gets his panties out of a bunch. I hear he’s complaining,” Hall said. “Dude, it’s a fight, s–t happens. We can definitely scrap again. Obviously, I’ve got to get better, but I would love to fight him. I definitely want to give him a proper retirement fight.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA