Uriah Hall Respects Vitor Belfort’s Accomplishments But Is ‘Confidently Ready’

January 12, 2018
At UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday, No. 11 ranked middleweight Uriah Hall will be the last opponent of “The Phenom” Vitor Belfort‘s legendary career. Hall has followed Belfort’s career. He respects the pioneer but looks forward to the opportunity to defeat him.

“I just feel really good. I feel very positive. There’s nothing bad I can say to this guy. It’s a great opportunity to go up against a legend. That’s how I look at it. It’s not about collecting a name on a resume for me. It’s about just saying, wow. I grew up watching you and now I’m actually at that level. In a way it’s like you made it,” said Hall during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

Belfort has been training at the Tristar Gym coached by Firas Zahabi, among others.  The team is known for their strategic approach and game planning.  Belfort, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blackbelt, could look to that the fight to the ground.  Hall welcomes the challenge. 

“I’m excited. Whatever he brings to the table I’m sure I’m 100-percent confidently ready,” he said.  “Coming into the MMA game I was undefeated in kickboxing. I retired from that at a young age because as a martial artist I love a challenge. That’s what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to mix it up. I’m kind of looking forward to seeing if he can take me down.”

The 40-year old Belfort will be looking to cap off his career with back to back wins.  Hall expects to face a Belfort at the top of his game.  Despite his age, Belfort is a dangerous fight for anyone.     

“I’m looking for him to put it together. I’m definitely going to put it together. I’m starting to learn how to put it together,” said Hall.

               

