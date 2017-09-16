Uriah Hall Rebounds from First-Round Drubbing (UFC Pittsburgh Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Uriah Hall’s miraculous come-from-behind victory over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday in Pittsburgh. UFC Fight Night 116 took place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at PPG Paints Arena.

The fight promotion next heads to Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on Sept. 23, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Ovince Saint-Preux rematch in the UFC Fight Night 117 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram