Undefeated Jordan Young Wants to Put a Stamp on Bellator 185

So far in 2017, middleweight prospect Jordan Young has managed to pick up wins in his first two Bellator fights, improving upon each performance as he goes.

“My first fight was against Chris Harris in his home state of Kansas, he was undefeated, and I was excited for that fight,” Young told MMAWeekly.com. “I signed my Bellator contract and didn’t have a fight for six months, so I trained really hard and came out and won on the judges’ scorecards 30-26.

“My second fight was on two and a half weeks’ notice against Tim Caron, who was 2-0 in Bellator at the time, and I went in there and got a first round finish. Here we are now, going into this third fight, and I’m excited. It’s another step on the ladder to the next level of my career.”

Young knows it’s not just enough to win in Bellator, but to finish fights if he wants to make his way up the ranks within the promotion.

“I’m a fighter who always wants to finish, but I really wanted one coming off a decision win over Chris Harris,” said Young. “I wanted a dominant win and show that I can finish in Bellator and not just ride out a decision. I want to show people I have that killer instinct to get the finish.”

While he’d prefer to be more active, having had extended periods of time between fights has been beneficial towards Young’s growth over the past couple years.

“Every day working with top people at American Top Team you’re going to have to change your game in different ways,” Young said. “People over a certain amount of time are going to figure you out, and sometimes you’ll train with guys who makes you change things are you are doing because you get different looks.”

Young (7-0) steps into the Bellator cage for a third time when he takes on Alec Holden (5-3) in a preliminary 195-pound catchweight bout on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

“It’s a great fight for me because I feel I’m the more talented fighter,” said Young. “I think I have a higher fight IQ. Looking at (Holden’s) record, he’s been KO’d three times and that’s a red flag. In fights not only do you have to protect your neck, but you’ve got to protect that chin.”

While he’s not one to look past his upcoming bout, Young does have an idea of where he would like to take his career in 2018.

“I have an overall vision of what I would like to do, and I set goals,” Young said. “I would like to go out there, put a stamp on this fight, and since this is my third fight on a four-fight contract I’d like to sit down with Bellator and figure out what’s going to be next.

“I would like to be in a good position, working towards title contention. I’m a young, undefeated, fighter, so I’m confident in what’s to come for me.”

