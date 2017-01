Uncomfortable Moment as Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen Bad Blood Remains (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

After fights, any bad blood usually resolves itself in the cage, but the bad blood between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen remains.

Ortiz reveals what he exchanged words with Sonnen after the fight and when he gave Sonnen a chance to apologize, well, he didn’t really use the opportunity to do what Ortiz wanted.

TRENDING > Did Chael Sonnen Cross the Line in His Tito Ortiz Trash Talk?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram