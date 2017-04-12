Unbeaten Travis Quintero Looking Make a Statement at LFA 9

Over the course of his first year as a pro MMA fighter, bantamweight prospect Travis Quintero feels he’s made strides each time out and is much better now than he was when he first started.

“I feel like from the first fight to my last one, within the five fight period, I’ve improved as a fighter,” Quintero told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m not the same fighter each and every time that I step into the cage. In my opinion, I feel I’ve grown within a short amount of time. Striking or on the ground, I feel comfortable anywhere.”

In particular, Quintero feels his growth makes it difficult for opponents to scout him, as he’s been able to showcase different skills each time out.

“With this upcoming fight, my opponent can watch all the videos he wants on me,” said Quintero. “He’s not going to be able to mimic what I believe I’m going to show in this upcoming fight.”

Another reason why Quintero has a lot of confidence in himself this early in his career comes from his four-year stint in the Marine Corps, where he earned his “Reaper” nickname, and was encouraged to take up combat sports to become a better soldier.

“Throughout the whole time I was in the Marine Corps, we practiced martial arts,” Quintero said. “They encourage us to throw ourselves into MMA. I always loved doing it. It helped me out a lot as a fighter. It slows everything down for me. I’m able to adapt to any situation.”

On Friday, Quintero (5-0) steps up to Legacy Fighting Alliance to take on Nathan Trepangnier (2-1) in a main card 135-pound bout in Shawnee, Okla.

“I want my name out there,” said Quintero. “This is why I am doing this. This is not a hobby for me. I pay my bills with this. I feed my kids with this. I support my family with what I do. With that in mind, I’m seizing this opportunity.

“I love the fact that it will be on international TV. I love the fact that I’m fighting for LFA. It’s a great opportunity for me. This moment coming up for LFA is exactly what I’ve been training for this last year.”

After quickly establishing himself as an up and comer in the bantamweight division in his first year of fighting, Quintero’s mind is set towards pushing himself even further up the career path in 2017.

“Every fighter who is doing this and is serious wants to be on a big stage,” Quintero said. “If that’s something that can happen by the end of the year, I’m game. I would love the opportunity to do that and showcase my skills as a fighter (at that level).”

