Unbeaten Marquis Brewster Promises to Not Lose In His Backyard at CES 46

Since turning pro in June of last year, bantamweight up and comer Marques Brewster has been able to go undefeated in his first three bouts.

When asked about his start, Brewster points out that the less restrictive rules of the pro ranks has played a part in him making a successful transition.

“It was a change from amateur circuit into the professional scene,” Brewster told MMAWeekly.com. “Things that I was able to do compared to when I was an amateur; different moves like elbows, knees, and things of that sort; that opened up my game a lot more coming from the amateurs to the pros.

“My first year was exciting. I continue to give my all, but now I know this is where I really belong. It’s been a ride, but I’m loving every minute of it.”

On October 27 in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Brewster (3-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he takes on veteran Raymond Yanez (4-11) in a main card 135-pound bout at CES 46.

“I know Ray is very experienced,” said Brewster. “I know he’s better than his record says. He’s a wrestler, and I’m a wrestler as well, and we’re always willing to grind it out and do whatever it takes to get the win.

“I just know that my drive and determination to stay undefeated and build a legacy for myself is what keeps me going. I know that I just have to be first all the time, remain confident as I do, and show him that he’s coming into my backyard and I don’t lose at home – that’s my game plan.”

While he’s widely favored to defeat Yanez, Brewster knows to not overlook his opponent, as anything can happen in the fight game.

“In MMA anyone can beat anybody on any given day,” Brewster said. “You can be out there, dominating the entire fight and you let your guard down for one second and the fight is over. I have to remain humble.

“But like I said, I’m going to stick to my game plan and be first, hit hard, always be aggressive, move forward and not get too over-confident and cocky and make mistakes that could be the end of the fight for me.”

Should Brewster remain undefeated, he would like to get a chance to compete for a spot at the next level. And until that opportunity presents itself he’ll keep moving forward one step at a time.

“I’d love to get on (Dana White’s) Contender Series,” said Brewster. “If that opportunity comes up, I’ll definitely take it. I do want to focus on one fight at a time, one round at a time, but that is my objective.”

