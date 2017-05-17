Unbeaten Bobby Lee Hopes for LFA Title Shot with Win Over Jeff Peterson on Friday

Having won his first five fights leading into his January bout against Matthew Marsh at LFA 2, lightweight prospect Bobby Lee was pretty confident he could keep his winning streak going.

Early on it became clear to Lee that the fight was going to go exactly how he had planned, and just under four minutes in, he was able to secure a submission victory.

“January was a very smooth contest,” Lee told MMAWeekly.com. “I made my boxing coach very happy with landing the overhand right. I knocked (Marsh) down and put him down right in front of my coaches. I worked him over for a couple minutes, and then I made Brock (Larson) very happy with the kimura finish.

“The fight went 100-percent according to plan: land the overhand right, and then capitalize and finish on the ground.”

For Lee, being able to continue the kind of winning streak he’s had to start his career and maintaining the consistency he’s been able to have has been a big driving force for him.

“That’s the word: momentum,” said Lee. “I don’t think there’s a lot of guys that have three first round finishes in the manor I’ve had.

“I’ve fought for RFA four times and once for LFA. I’m comfortable in the cage at Mystic Lake; this (upcoming bout) will be my sixth fight there. I’m familiar with the environment. I have momentum.”

On Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Lee (6-0) puts his undefeated record on the line against Jeff Peterson (4-3) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 12.

“It’s a completely different look than my last three fights,” Lee said. “In my last few fights the guys have been taller by three to four inches. Jeff is my height or maybe even shorter. I will have the length and reach advantage.

“Jeff has great wrestling. He’s going to get up off the ground if I put him there. I think this is going to be a good stand-up fight. I think I’ll be able to show some improvement there and more than just the overhand right. I’ll be able to show more weapons.”

With a win on Friday, Lee hopes the next step for him is to fight for a championship. He even has the date picked out for a possible title match.

“My goal has been the LFA title,” said Lee. “I’m going to beat this guy and get a first round finish again and position myself to fight for the LFA title in August. The LFA will be back in Mystic Lake on August 25, so that works out perfect for me.

“I’m going to fight for a world title this summer. Other than that, I’m looking to gain more experience and really crack into that next level.”

