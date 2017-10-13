               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Mulling Over What is Next

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

‘Ultimate Fighter’ Winner Jesse Taylor Suspended One Year by USADA

October 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

Recent “Ultimate Fighter” winner Jesse Taylor has been suspended one-year after testing positive for a banned substance and violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping), who enforce the UFC’s anti-doping policy, announced the news on Friday.

“Taylor, 34, tested positive for clomiphene following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on August 22, 2017,” USADA officials wrote in the statement. “Clomiphene is a specified substance in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

“Clomiphene is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the male population, as its use has not been thoroughly studied for safety and efficacy. Clomiphene also indirectly promotes the secretion of testosterone. Increasing testosterone, especially when combined with strength training, has been demonstrated to increase fat-free mass, muscle size, and strength in males, potentially leading to performance enhancement in sport.”

Taylor received the maximum penalty for the anti-doping policy infraction.

Taylor’s suspension started on Sept. 13, which means he will be eligible to return one year from that date in 2018.

The veteran fighter was expected to make his next appearance inside the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Sydney, Australia in November, but he was pulled after being placed on a provisional suspension for the positive drug test.

Now Taylor will have to sit out until the latter half of 2018 before making his return to action.

This all comes just months after Taylor capped off an incredible run on “The Ultimate Fighter” season titled “Redemption” as he returned to the reality show and won three fights in a row before submitting Dhiego Lima in July to earn his UFC contract.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA