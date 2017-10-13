‘Ultimate Fighter’ Winner Jesse Taylor Suspended One Year by USADA

Recent “Ultimate Fighter” winner Jesse Taylor has been suspended one-year after testing positive for a banned substance and violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping), who enforce the UFC’s anti-doping policy, announced the news on Friday.

“Taylor, 34, tested positive for clomiphene following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on August 22, 2017,” USADA officials wrote in the statement. “Clomiphene is a specified substance in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

“Clomiphene is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the male population, as its use has not been thoroughly studied for safety and efficacy. Clomiphene also indirectly promotes the secretion of testosterone. Increasing testosterone, especially when combined with strength training, has been demonstrated to increase fat-free mass, muscle size, and strength in males, potentially leading to performance enhancement in sport.”

Taylor received the maximum penalty for the anti-doping policy infraction.

Taylor’s suspension started on Sept. 13, which means he will be eligible to return one year from that date in 2018.

The veteran fighter was expected to make his next appearance inside the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Sydney, Australia in November, but he was pulled after being placed on a provisional suspension for the positive drug test.

Now Taylor will have to sit out until the latter half of 2018 before making his return to action.

This all comes just months after Taylor capped off an incredible run on “The Ultimate Fighter” season titled “Redemption” as he returned to the reality show and won three fights in a row before submitting Dhiego Lima in July to earn his UFC contract.

