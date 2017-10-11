               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC’s Jeff Novitzky Debunks Jon Jones Controversy

October 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

Fake news is one of the hottest terms in the media landscape. There’s good reason for that.

It seems anything anyone says or does can be twisted to fit the storyline being proposed by whatever outlet is publishing it. That goes for MMA just as much as it does for the big boys at CNN, Fox News, or MSNBC.

Jeff Novitsky, the UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, recently became the victim of fake news following an appearance on Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer’s podcast. 

Novitsky was asked about former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones‘ latest anti-doping case. 

Jeff Novitzky over Jon JonesFollowing his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones was notified that he had tested positive for the steroid Turinabol in a sample collected on July 28, the day prior to the fight. He was provisionally suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The UFC stripped the title from Jones and returned it to Cormier. 

Jones is currently in the midst of the adjudication of his case, claiming that he was unaware of where the Turinabol came from and trying to prove his innocence.

In his appearance on Buffer’s podcast, Novitsky explained the circumstances of the case and mentioned that the facts as he knew them seemed to lead toward the idea that Jones might have unknowingly ingested Turinabol, but he was far removed from declaring Jones’ innocence or proclaiming that he was likely to receive no punishment, as several reports proclaimed.

Novitsky released a statement via MMAFighting on Wednesday, debunking the fake news claims.

“The  headline and corresponding article took excerpts from an interview I did last week, where I was asked about the status of Jon Jones’ pending case,” Novitzky wrote in the statement. “I indicated that Jon’s camp, the UFC and USADA were all working hard and together to determine the source of the prohibited substance in Jon’s system. That is still the case.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Blasts Dana White After Being Pulled from UFC Australia

“I stated that this is often a lengthy process that can take up to several months to complete, but that possible sanctions based on the findings of a completed case ranged from a multi-year suspension, to a minimal, or no-fault sanction, if an unavoidable ingestion of the prohibited substance was determined.”

Jones has a prior sanction from USADA, making it doubly difficult for him to escape this case without additional punishment. But it is likely to be several months before there is a definitive outcome to his case.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA