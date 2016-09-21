UFC Won’t Add New Women’s Divisions Any Time Soon

In November 2012, UFC signed its first female fighter, Ronda Rousey, and the women’s bantamweight division was created in the Las Vegas-based fight promotion. In December 2013, the women’s strawweight division made it’s way to the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter 20 crowned the organization’s first 115-pound champion.

Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino made her UFC debut in May at UFC 198, but the women’s 145-pound weight class is not a UFC division. She fought at a 140-pound catchweight. In June, UFC promoted its first women’s 125-pound bout between Joanne Calderwood and Valerie Letourneau, but the women’s flyweight division doesn’t actually exist in the UFC.

UFC only has world titles for two women’s divisions: the 135-pound weight class and the 115-pound division. That’s not going to change any time soon.

“In relation to the expansion … I think it’s inevitable, because the sport will continue to grow, but we have no plans to do so in the near future,” said UFC president Dana White during a recent interview with Brazilian news outlet Globo.

Cyborg headlines Saturday’s UFC fight card in Brasília, Brazil, but it’s not likely a women’s 145-pound division will emerge as an official weight class.

“Unless something explodes in the coming years… At this point, I think the strawweight division is getting more exciting with more talent emerging, but in relation to the heavier divisions, no, I do not see it happening,” said White. “I do not see that happening anytime soon.”

If the fight promotion is going to add another women’s division, it will be the 125-pound weight class. White sees it as the next logical addition to the UFC.

“If the 115-pound and 135-pound divisions continue growing, then, yes, we could create the flyweight division.”

