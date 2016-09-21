HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 211 Live Results

featuredUFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredDana White: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw is Not Canceled

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Not Looking Past Jessica Andrade Despite Two-Title Talk

Daniel Cormier UFC Kickoff

featuredJon Jones and Daniel Cormier Get in Backstage Altercation (video)

UFC Won’t Add New Women’s Divisions Any Time Soon

September 21, 2016
Comments off

In November 2012, UFC signed its first female fighter, Ronda Rousey, and the women’s bantamweight division was created in the Las Vegas-based fight promotion. In December 2013, the women’s strawweight division made it’s way to the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter 20 crowned the organization’s first 115-pound champion.

Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino made her UFC debut in May at UFC 198, but the women’s 145-pound weight class is not a UFC division. She fought at a 140-pound catchweight. In June, UFC promoted its first women’s 125-pound bout between Joanne Calderwood and Valerie Letourneau, but the women’s flyweight division doesn’t actually exist in the UFC.

UFC only has world titles for two women’s divisions: the 135-pound weight class and the 115-pound division. That’s not going to change any time soon.

“In relation to the expansion … I think it’s inevitable, because the sport will continue to grow, but we have no plans to do so in the near future,” said UFC president Dana White during a recent interview with Brazilian news outlet Globo.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Struggling to Make Weight

Cris Cyborg vs YamanakaCyborg headlines Saturday’s UFC fight card in Brasília, Brazil, but it’s not likely a women’s 145-pound division will emerge as an official weight class.

“Unless something explodes in the coming years… At this point, I think the strawweight division is getting more exciting with more talent emerging, but in relation to the heavier divisions, no, I do not see it happening,” said White. “I do not see that happening anytime soon.”

If the fight promotion is going to add another women’s division, it will be the 125-pound weight class. White sees it as the next logical addition to the UFC.

“If the 115-pound and 135-pound divisions continue growing, then, yes, we could create the flyweight division.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Demian Maia Split Decisions Jorge Masvidal, E...

May 14, 2017No Comments18 Views

Demian Maia extended his winning streak to seven consecutive fights on Saturday by defeating Jorge Masvidal by split decision at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas.

Joe Silva UFC Hall of Fame announcement

Joe Silva is a First-Year S...

Former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva is being inducted into

May 13, 2017

Frankie Edgar Routes Yair R...

Frankie Edgar put on a masterful performance against rising

May 13, 2017
Eddie Alvarez vs Dustin Poirier UFC 211

Eddie Alvarez Admits to Ill...

Watch as Eddie Alvarez admits to a fight-ending illegal

May 13, 2017
  • Roscoe Gauldin

    best news i’ve heard in a while.

  • Hyperbole

    I’m eagerly anticipating the women’s heavyweight division.

  • MikeMcK

    Let’s just pray that the new ownership brings the WEC back, and moves all weight classes (men and women) under 170lbs over. They can even take 170lbs if they want.

  • George

    Women’s fighting below 135 needs to be scrapped. It is just not entertaining enough. atleast don’t put these fights in the pay per view. It is a snooze fest.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA