UFC Veteran Terry Etim in Serious Condition After Bizarre Traffic Altercation

February 22, 2017
3 Comments

UFC veteran Terry Etim was injured on Wednesday after reportedly darting in and out of traffic and throwing himself against the windshields of several vehicles.

According to a report by the Liverpool Echo, “Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man, in his 30s (later identified as Etim), running amok on East Prescot Road, this afternoon. It appeared he threw himself against as many as four vehicles, including three single-decker Stagecoach and Arriva buses. All except one were believed to be stationary at the time.

“He was eventually restrained by police and taken to hospital. His condition was this evening described as serious.”

TRENDING > Patricky Freire Tops Bellator 172 Fighter Salaries

It was unclear why Etim did what he did, but an eye witness said that he had friends running after him and trying to restrain him, but they were unable to keep him under control.

Etim (16-5) hasn’t fought since 2013, when he defeated Patrick Cenoble at Bellator 109. His last bout in the Octagon was a loss to Renee Forte earlier that year in London.

(Courtesy of Liverpool Echo)

  • Darin

    I can’t believe Etim hasn’t fought since ’13. Time flies…….

    • Aaron

      Spell check mmaweekly….Bizarre

  • Triggerman99

    A “Bazaar traffic altercation”??
    Or a “bizarre traffic altercation”?
    The story would be much different if it was a Bazaar altercation.
    Then again, a Bazaar traffic altercation of this nature would in fact make this bizarre story even that much more bizarre, because of the involvement of a Bazaar.

               

