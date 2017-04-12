HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

featuredUFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC Veteran Named New Evolve MMA Head Coach

April 12, 2017
1 Comment

Evolve MMA has a new head coach. The organization on Wednesday announced that UFC veteran Brian Ebersole had accepted the role and would be moving to Singapore to oversee a fight team that counts Ben Askren, Rafael dos Anjos, and Shinya Aoki among its members.

Ebersole was born in the U.S. and made the transition from wrestling to MMA. However, his journey to the UFC was somewhat unique in that he only really established himself as one of the best welterweights in the world after moving to Australia and facing top fighters on the local scene.

The call to fight for the UFC came on short notice, but Ebersole seized it with both hands, decisioning Chris Lytle in 2011 and earning “Fight of the Night” honors in the process. He won his first four fights for the promotion and went on to compete a total of eight times inside the Octagon.

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Ebersole has several years of coaching experience in Thailand and Australia and relishes the opportunity to work with the fighters at Evolve MMA.

Brian Ebersole vs Chris Lytle at UFC 127“The coaching role at Evolve MMA is truly a unique experience. I can’t think of another role quite like it anywhere in the world. I’m honored to have even been considered and am ecstatic to have been offered this position as head coach,” said Ebersole. “I look forward to sharing the knowledge of my 16-year MMA career with the talented athletes at Evolve MMA.”

Several Evolve MMA fighters have upcoming ONE Championship matches. Christian Lee is fighting in Manila later this month, Askren has a bout booked in Singapore a few weeks later, while Aoki is competing in a grappling match on the same card.

Meanwhile, dos Anjos is making his welterweight debut at UFC Fight Night 111. Ebersole will be able to offer the Brazilian some tips as he prepares to face former Striekforce 170-pound champion Tarec Saffiedine.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Gracie Breakdown United Airlines deboards passenger

Gracie Breakdown Counters United Airlines Pas...

Apr 12, 20171 Comment19 Views

Gracie Breakdown is largely known for breaking down fight-ending MMA techniques, but took a biting satirical aim at the recent United Airlines situation.

Chris Weidman UFC 210

Chris Weidman’s UFC 2...

Following a controversial loss to Gegard Mousasi, Chris Weidman

Apr 11, 2017
Jon Jones - UFC 200

Jon Jones: ‘I’v...

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones's year-long suspension

Apr 11, 2017
Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

Luke Rockhold Won’t B...

With the current UFC middleweight landscape being what it

Apr 11, 2017

  • Have you at any time obtained a ton of cash without offering it for sale any-thing or perhaps left out working at any sort of multilevel marketing kind of task while not having to make an investments any-thing. I would like to share with you a work at which every tools is generally provied to you moreover it really is a very simple as well as easy job. Not necessary to startup your very own domain name and many more., all will be made available to you 100 percent free. Visitors definitely will take a look at your internet site so you are able to get money for that. It is actually as easy as that. I’m creating a good amount of money in a home office from this task really like $20 thousand month to month or more just in case you also wish to make money very similar to that then follow these trouble free information by looking at this page >>>>> OLAURL.COM/15cp7

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA