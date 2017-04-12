UFC Veteran Named New Evolve MMA Head Coach

Evolve MMA has a new head coach. The organization on Wednesday announced that UFC veteran Brian Ebersole had accepted the role and would be moving to Singapore to oversee a fight team that counts Ben Askren, Rafael dos Anjos, and Shinya Aoki among its members.

Ebersole was born in the U.S. and made the transition from wrestling to MMA. However, his journey to the UFC was somewhat unique in that he only really established himself as one of the best welterweights in the world after moving to Australia and facing top fighters on the local scene.

The call to fight for the UFC came on short notice, but Ebersole seized it with both hands, decisioning Chris Lytle in 2011 and earning “Fight of the Night” honors in the process. He won his first four fights for the promotion and went on to compete a total of eight times inside the Octagon.

Ebersole has several years of coaching experience in Thailand and Australia and relishes the opportunity to work with the fighters at Evolve MMA.

“The coaching role at Evolve MMA is truly a unique experience. I can’t think of another role quite like it anywhere in the world. I’m honored to have even been considered and am ecstatic to have been offered this position as head coach,” said Ebersole. “I look forward to sharing the knowledge of my 16-year MMA career with the talented athletes at Evolve MMA.”

Several Evolve MMA fighters have upcoming ONE Championship matches. Christian Lee is fighting in Manila later this month, Askren has a bout booked in Singapore a few weeks later, while Aoki is competing in a grappling match on the same card.

Meanwhile, dos Anjos is making his welterweight debut at UFC Fight Night 111. Ebersole will be able to offer the Brazilian some tips as he prepares to face former Striekforce 170-pound champion Tarec Saffiedine.

