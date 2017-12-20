UFC Veteran Jim Miller Releases His New Album Just In Time for the Holidays

When UFC lightweight Jim Miller isn’t beating up the competition in the Octagon, he’s busy busting out a few tunes and now he’s released his first album full of holiday tunes.
Miller posted a teaser for the new album on Tuesday and let’s just say this will be a holiday record that you’ll play for years to come.
My holiday album dropped today. The conservative estimate is that it goes platinum by the end of the weekend. @ufc pic.twitter.com/TOfKMaQjly
— Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155) December 19, 2017
Bing Crosby has some serious competition this year.
Take a listen to what the smooth sounds of Jim Miller’s voice sounds like as you prepare for a happy holiday this year.