UFC Unveils 25th Anniversary Logo

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White unveiled the fight promotion’s 25th anniversary logo in Las Vegas during UFC 219 fight week.

“What started as an idea in 1993 to put on the best fights with the best fighters in the world has changed the face of sports,” White said. “I heard the word ‘no’ over and over and we faced a ton of challenges, but UFC bounced back each time, bigger and better, to build legends and superstars, while creating some of the most memorable events in the history of sports. The first 25 years have been amazing and we’re just getting started.”

The logo, designed in conjunction with Droga5, ‘Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year’, combines the silver anniversary with UFC’s world-famous Octagon, the organization’s iconic symbol that debuted at UFC 1: THE BEGINNING, which took place on Friday, November 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado.

The 25th anniversary commemorative logos, along with additional creative designs, will be integrated into UFC broadcasts, across social and digital platforms, in-Octagon branding, UFC Fight Night collection, event posters, fan activations and merchandise throughout 2018.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STEPHENS vs. CHOI, which takes place on Sunday, January 14, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be the first event that incorporates the campaign.