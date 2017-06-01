UFC Unfiltered with Dana White and Max Holloway



(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White joins Matt Serra and guest co-host Ray Longo in-studio to discuss the Gustafsson vs. Teixeira fight, Al Iaquinta, the Cris Cyborg/Angela Magana situation and Cyborg’s next fight, Germaine de Randamie, Mighty Mouse vs. TJ Dillashaw, Georges St-Pierre, Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2, and much more.

Before that, interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway calls in to talk about his UFC 212 title fight against Jose Aldo, being yourself inside the Octagon, and video games. Plus, Matt and Ray reminisce about the old days.

TRENDING > Vitor Belfort May Continue in the Octagon Beyond UFC 212

Tune in on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram