UFC Unfiltered with Dana White and Max Holloway

June 1, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White joins Matt Serra and guest co-host Ray Longo in-studio to discuss the Gustafsson vs. Teixeira fight, Al Iaquinta, the Cris Cyborg/Angela Magana situation and Cyborg’s next fight, Germaine de Randamie, Mighty Mouse vs. TJ Dillashaw, Georges St-Pierre, Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2, and much more.

Before that, interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway calls in to talk about his UFC 212 title fight against Jose Aldo, being yourself inside the Octagon, and video games. Plus, Matt and Ray reminisce about the old days.

Tune in on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday.

Cris Cyborg

Dana White Guarantees Cris Cyborg Will Fight ...

Jun 01, 2017No Comments14 Views

UFC president Dana White on Thursday insisted that Cris "Cyborg" Justino would next fight at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Jose Aldo: This is Still My...

No matter what anyone says, Jose Aldo still sees

Jun 01, 2017

Vitor Belfort Walked Throug...

Watch Vitor Belfort finish Luke Rockhold during their bout

Jun 01, 2017
Jon Jones UFC Kickoff

Jon Jones Roasts Alexander ...

Following his victory over Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson addressed

Jun 01, 2017
               

