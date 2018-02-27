UFC Travels to Chile for the First Time with UFC Fight Night 129 in May

For the first time in its history, Ultimate Fighting Championship will take the Octagon to Chile. The fight promotion announced on Monday that Movistar Arena will host UFC Fight Night 129 in Santiago on May 19.

Five bouts were announced for the fight card including Cholchol, Chile’s own Diego Rivas taking on Guido Cannetti in a bantamweight bout. The will be the first time the UFC has held an event in South America outside of Brazil and will are live on FS1.

Other bouts announced for the card on Monday: