HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ On Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Jon Jones at CSAC Steroid Hearing - 022718

featuredJon Jones Hammered with Heavy Fine and License Revocation by California Commission

UFC Travels to Chile for the First Time with UFC Fight Night 129 in May

February 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

For the first time in its history, Ultimate Fighting Championship will take the Octagon to Chile. The fight promotion announced on Monday that Movistar Arena will host UFC Fight Night 129 in Santiago on May 19.

Five bouts were announced for the fight card including Cholchol, Chile’s own Diego Rivas taking on Guido Cannetti in a bantamweight bout. The will be the first time the UFC has held an event in South America outside of Brazil and will are live on FS1.

TRENDING > Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis on Tap for UFC 225 in Chicago

Other bouts announced for the card on Monday:

  • Vicente Luque vs Chad Laprise
  • Alexa Grasso vs Tatiana Suarez
  • Veronica Macedo vs Andrea Lee
  • Poliana Botelho vs Syuri Kondo

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA