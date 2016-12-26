HOT OFF THE WIRE
nate diaz conor mcgregor trash talk

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Trash Talk: 2016 Was a Hell of a Year for Throwing Verbal Jabs

anderson silva christmas 750x370

hot-sauce-featuredCheck Out How UFC Fighters Celebrated Christmas

CONOR MCGREGOR MCNUGGETS

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Gifted His Package Just in Time for Christmas

Tim-Kennedy-Waterboarding-750x370

hot-sauce-featuredTim Kennedy’s Waterboarding Holiday Gala (video)

UFC Trash Talk: 2016 Was a Hell of a Year for Throwing Verbal Jabs

December 26, 2016
No Comments

As we close out 2016, we can look back on the year and reflect on a number of things. For starters, we saw the rise of Conor McGregor and his history-making run as a two-division champion for all of two weeks. Or we can all get super bummed and think about all the celebrities who died — seriously, the grim reaper put in tons of overtime this year.

Sigh, let’s not think about that.

The fight game is unique in that pre-fight trash talk is mandatory for selling fights and pulling in the public’s interest. And this year saw some of the best verbal jabs in recent memory tossed back and forth to the point of fans saying “just take my money” ahead of pay-per-views. 

The UFC was kind enough to gather some of the best trash talk of this year and we bring it to you in the video below.

To the footage!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Daniel Cormier - Anthony Johnson - Jon Jones

Jon Jones Out of the Picture, Rumble Willing ...

Dec 26, 2016No Comments17 Views

Jon Jones isn't even on his radar, as Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is willing to wait forever to challenge UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - Jose Aldo - Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He...

Top UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to fight

Dec 26, 2016
UFC 207 Embedded Ep 1

Ronda Rousey Media Blackout...

Ronda Rousey's media blackout continues with UFC 207 Embedded,

Dec 26, 2016
Werdum vs Miocic 2 - Werdum Istagram 750

With Cain Velasquez Out, Fa...

With his planned UFC 207 bout with Cain Velasquez

Dec 26, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA