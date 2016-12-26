UFC Trash Talk: 2016 Was a Hell of a Year for Throwing Verbal Jabs

As we close out 2016, we can look back on the year and reflect on a number of things. For starters, we saw the rise of Conor McGregor and his history-making run as a two-division champion for all of two weeks. Or we can all get super bummed and think about all the celebrities who died — seriously, the grim reaper put in tons of overtime this year.

Sigh, let’s not think about that.

The fight game is unique in that pre-fight trash talk is mandatory for selling fights and pulling in the public’s interest. And this year saw some of the best verbal jabs in recent memory tossed back and forth to the point of fans saying “just take my money” ahead of pay-per-views.

The UFC was kind enough to gather some of the best trash talk of this year and we bring it to you in the video below.

To the footage!