UFC Struggles Through 2017, Revives Original Logo

The UFC has been struggling to get its footing in 2017, so the company is going back to its roots, pulling a forgotten face out of retirement.

While the promotion’s pay-per-view numbers have reportedly been rather low throughout most of 2017 after having been stellar in 2016, the company is going back to the beginning to pull its old logo out of retirement.

No, it doesn’t sound like the UFC is going to take a walk back in history and revamp its company identity, but it recently registered for a trademark of the old logo that features a muscle-bound bald man towering over the globe.

The description on the trademark application describes the logo: “The mark consists of a man with fists raised standing above the earth with a banner with the text ‘ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP’ written across it waving across the earth.”

The trademark is in the apparel space and would cover a wide range of items such as tops, bottoms, loungewear, warm up suits and warm up outfits, headwear, t-shirts, hooded sweat shirts, sweatpants, jackets, sweat shirts, tank tops, belts, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, scarves, socks, sweatbands, swimwear, and under garments.

It’s interesting to note that, not only has Zuffa, LLC, the UFC’s parent company, filed for a trademark of its original logo, it also filed for a trademark of Zuffa Boxing over the summer. While that simply could have been related to Conor McGregor‘s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, considering UFC president Dana White has recently talked about his company entering the world of promoting boxing, the Zuffa Boxing trademark filing may have more serious implications.

