UFC Stars Weigh-in On What Makes Donald Cerrone “The Cowboy” (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC stars discuss what makes Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone such an unforgettable fighter and personality. Cerrone fights Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver this Saturday on FOX.

