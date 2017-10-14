               

UFC Star Julianna Pena is Pregnant

October 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight contender Julianna Pena is pregnant.

Pena hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since she lost to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC on FOX 25 in January, and now it looks like she won’t be returning any time soon.

Julianna Pena UFC on FOX 23 ScrumPena’s manager, Oren Hodak at KO Reps, confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com following a post by Pena on Instagram. 

Pena (8-3) had been on a four-fight winning streak, headed toward a UFC title shot. Shevchenko brought those plans crashing to the ground when she submitted Pena in the second round of their UFC on FOX 25 headlining bout.

She’ll obviously have to wait a while to try and get her career back on track. 

@peopleenespanol ran an article on my latest news. Check the magazine out for more details 🙂 ❤️ #HeartFull #BB ❤️

A post shared by Julianna Nicole Peña (@venezuelanvixen) on

