UFC St. Louis Weigh-in Video: Vitor Belfort Left Without a Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi weigh-in didn’t go exactly as planned. Vitor Belfort made weight for what was supposed to be the final fight of his career, but his opponent, Uriah Hall, was unable to make it to the scale.

