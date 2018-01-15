UFC St. Louis Overcomes Losses to Post Strong Gate and Attendance

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 15, 2018
The Ultimate Fighting Championship finally took its show to St. Louis, Mo., for Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi

UFC Fight Night 124 was headlined by an exciting bout between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi, which made for some great action to close out the night at the Scottrade Center.

UFC Fight Night 124 Poster - Stephens vs ChoiIt proved to be a solid draw, accounting for an attendance of 10,052 fans that produced gate receipts of $812,995.

Choi opened strong in the main event, tagging Stephens with his jab and leg kicks, and hurt him in opening moments of round two with a kick that snapped Stephens’ head back. As he frequently does, Stephens returned fire, putting Choi on the canvas and unloading on him until the referee stopped the fight.

Their exciting fight helped take some of the sting out of the UFC St. Louis card losing Vitor Belfort’s retirement fight because of Uriah Hall being deemed medically unable to make weight on Saturday, as well as an injury to Zak Cummings forcing the cancellation of his bout with Thiago Alves on Friday.

               

