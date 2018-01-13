UFC St. Louis Loses Co-Main Event (Weigh-in Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Doo Ho Choi UFN79 weigh-in

featuredUFC St. Louis Loses Co-Main Event (Weigh-in Results)

featuredRobert Whittaker Injured; Luke Rockhold Now Faces Yoel Romero for Interim Title at UFC 221

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier Isn’t Trying to Escape the Shadow of Jon Jones Looming Over His Career

featured2017 Submission of the Year: Demetrious Johnson’s Mind-Bending Armbar

January 13, 2018
The fighters competing on Sunday’s UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi fight card in St. Louis officially weighed in at the host hotel on Saturday. The event will mark the first time the UFC has hosted an event in St. Louis.

Featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi headline the event at the Scottrade Center.  Mixed martial arts pioneer Vitor Belfort was scheduled to compete for the final time against Uriah Hall in the fight card’s co-main event but the bout was cancelled during the weigh-in.   

Belfort weighed in last and Hall never stepped on the scales.  “Unfortunately we start out with an unfortunate announced,” said a UFC spokesperson.  “The co-main event between Vitor Belfort and Uriah Hall is off.  Uriah Hall unable to weigh in, so that event is off.”

All other fighters except one, Mads Burnell, successfully made weight.  Burnell missed the mark by four pounds.  

TRENDING > Injury Forces Zak Cummings Out of UFC St. Louis Bout

UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Weigh-in Results

Main Card
– Jeremy Stephens (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)
– Uriah Hall () vs. Vitor Belfort (186) *Bout Cancelled
– Paige VanZant (125.5) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (125.5)
– Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Emil Meek (170.5)

Preliminary Card (FS1)
– Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Michael Johnson (145)
– James Krause (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)
– Matt Frevola (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155.5)
– Talita Bernardo (134.5) vs. Irene Aldana (135)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
– Kalindra Faria (124.5) vs. Jessica Eye (126)
– Danielle Taylor (113.5) vs. J.J. Aldrich (115.5)
– Mads Burnell (150) vs. Mike Santiago (146)
– Kyung Ho Kang (135.5) vs. Guido Cannetti (135)

               

