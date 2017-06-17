UFC Singapore Post-Fight Press Conference Video Replay
(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia post-fight press conference featuring several of the key winners from Saturday’s event in Singapore.
Jun 17, 20179 Views
Check out Rafael dos Anjos' victory over Tarec Saffiedine at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia on Saturday in Singapore.