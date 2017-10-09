               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC Signs New Beer Sponsor Following the End of Deal with Bud Light

October 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

The UFC has inked a multi-year, multi-million deal with Modelo Especial to serve as the official beer sponsor of the organization in the United States starting in 2018.

The deal comes as the UFC’s current contract with Anheuser-Busch comes to an end later this year.

Modelo — a Mexican import brand that also sponsors teams such as the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago White Sox — will look to expand its brand in the U.S. even further with branding in the UFC Octagon, as well as with athletes within the organization.

Dana White UFC 216“Modelo is an amazing brand that shares UFC’s unmatched commitment to its fan base,” UFC President Dana White said in a statement. “I love Modelo and we’re already talking about doing a lot of exciting things together.”

Modelo will serve as the official beer sponsor of the UFC in the U.S. only, which allows the promotion to find other sponsors for events held internationally. Modelo is imported and marketed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands, which is the third largest beer company in the country behind Anheuser-Busch and Miller-Coors. 

When the UFC inked a multi-year deal with Anheuser-Busch back in 2008, it was a landmark moment for the promotion as they added a blue chip sponsor with huge name recognition of that size for the first time ever that helped the organization gain mainstream acceptance among major sports. 

In 2012, Anheuser-Busch threatened to pull it’s ad campaign with the UFC over sexist and homophobic comments made by several fighters just after re-upping with a new deal. 

TRENDING > Dana White Livid Over Jason Aldean’s UFC 216 Snub

Now that contract has come to an end as Modelo takes over as the UFC’s official beer sponsor starting in 2018 with activations already in the works for branding in arenas, in the Octagon, and working alongside athletes competing for the promotion. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA