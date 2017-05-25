HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Signs Kickboxing Legend Gokhan Saki

May 25, 2017
Kickboxing standout Gokhan “The Rebel” Saki has inked a deal with the UFC. Officials announced the signing of “The Turkish Tyson” on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is a former Dutch, European and World Muay Thai champion. He made his professional debut in 2000 and put together an impressive 83-12, 1 NC record that included 59 wins by knockout. He’s held titles in Glory and K-1 and has competed against the best heavyweight strikers in the world. He’ll now turn his attention to making his mark in mixed martial arts as a light heavyweight.

Saki lost his lone MMA bout to James Zikic in 2004. The Netherlands native living in Dubai plans to make a run at the 205-pound world title. There is no date or opponent scheduled for Saki’s UFC debut, but he has expressed an interest in competing on the UFC Fight Night Rotterdam card on Sept. 2.

