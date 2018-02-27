UFC Science Behind the Star: Brian Ortega

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight Brian Ortega visits the UFC Performance Institute to measure the force applied by two of his signature chokes. Seven of Ortega’s 13 wins have come by submission.

The unbeaten Ortega (13-0, 1 NC) made his UFC debut in July 2014 and quickly rose up the ranks of the featherweight division. Now ranked No. 3 in the weight class, Ortega faces the toughest opponent of his career when he takes on former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the UFC 222 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena on March 3 in Las Vegas.

In the main event, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against former Invicta FC champion Yana Kunitskaya.

