               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Dana White over bloody Mark Hunt

featuredIs Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

UFC Sao Paulo Workouts: Lyoto Machida, Derek Brunson, Demian Maia, and Colby Covington

October 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

Lyoto Machida

Derek Brunson

Demian Maia

Colby Covington

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Fight Night 119 main and co-main event fighters put on quite the show for fans in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday. 

Derek Brunson squares off with Lyoto Machida in the main event on Saturday, while Demian Maia and Colby Covington will go toe-to-toe in the co-headliner. But first, they took to the mats in front of fans to get them ready for Saturday’s bouts.

TRENDING > Dana White Opens Up About Tragic Las Vegas Shooting, Dishes on All Things UFC (Video)

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA