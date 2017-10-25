UFC Sao Paulo Workouts: Lyoto Machida, Derek Brunson, Demian Maia, and Colby Covington

Lyoto Machida

Derek Brunson

Demian Maia

Colby Covington

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Fight Night 119 main and co-main event fighters put on quite the show for fans in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.

Derek Brunson squares off with Lyoto Machida in the main event on Saturday, while Demian Maia and Colby Covington will go toe-to-toe in the co-headliner. But first, they took to the mats in front of fans to get them ready for Saturday’s bouts.

