UFC Rotterdam Weigh-in Results: Volkov vs. Struve Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight

September 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

Two top-ranked heavyweights are set to square off at UFC Fight Night 115 following Friday’s early morning weigh-in.

Though he fights at the upper end of the heavyweight class, Stefan Struve had no trouble making the division’s 265-pound limit in Rotterdam. Neither did his main event opponent, Alexander Volkov, who doesn’t typically push the boundaries on the scale.

Struve stepped on the scale at 264 pounds, while Volkov was comfortably well below the limit at 251 pounds.

Ranked No. 7 in the UFC heavyweight division, Volkov, a former M-1 Global and Bellator champion, is looking to add Struve to his hit list en route to the UFC title.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results

Since discovering a serious heart-related medical issue in 2013, Struve, ranked No. 8 in the division, has struggled to regain the form that once made him one of the most promising young talents in the division. Having won his last two bouts, the 29-year-old knows a win over a fighter with Volkov’s pedigree would put him right back in the title mix.

UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Stefan Struve (264)
  • Siyar Bahadurzada (186) vs. Rob Wilkinson (185)
  • Marion Reneau (135) vs. Talita Bernardo (135)
  • Leon Edwards (168) vs. Bryan Barberena (170)

Prelim Card

  • Darren Till (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (171)
  • Mairbek Taisumov (155) vs. Felipe Silva (155)
  • Michel Prazeres (159) vs. Mads Burnell (155)*
  • Rustam Khabilov (156) vs. Desmond Green (155)
  • Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)
  • Mike Santiago (145) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)
  • Bojan Mihajlovic (205) vs. Abdul Kerim-Edilov (204)
  • Thibault Gouti (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

*Mads Burnell will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent for missing weight.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

