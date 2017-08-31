UFC Rotterdam: Volkov vs. Struve Media Day Face-Offs

Watch the face-offs from Thursday’s official Media Day at UFC Fight Night Rotterdam. The main event features heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve. Former UFC women’s featerweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie had to drop off the card due to lingering hand injury, but her opponent, Marion Reneau, remains on the fight card. She will now square up with UFC newcomer Talita Bernardo, a Brazilian fighter with an impressive 5-1 record.

UFC Fight Night 115 Fight Card

Main Card (3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Stefan Struve (28-8) vs. Alexander Volkov (28-6)

Siyar Bahadurzada (22-6-1) vs. Rob Wilkinson (11-0)

Marion Reneau (7-3-1) vs. Talita Bernardo (5-1)

Leon Edwards (13-3) vs. Bryan Barberena (13-4)

Prelim Card (11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Darren Till (14-0-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (15-4-1)

Mairbek Taisumov (25-5) vs. Felipe Silva (8-0)

Michel Prazeres (22-2) vs. Mads Burnell (8-1)

Rustam Khabilov (21-3) vs. Desmond Green (20-5)

Francimar Barroso (19-5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (8-1)

Mike Santiago (21-9) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (12-1)

Bojan Mihajlovic (10-5) vs. Abdul Kerim-Edilov (16-4)

Thibault Gouti (11-3) vs. Andrew Holbrook (12-1)

