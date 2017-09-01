UFC Rotterdam: Volkov vs Struve – Main Event Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Night 115 features a battle between heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve, respectively ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the UFC heavyweight division. The winner is likely to take a huge step forward toward a title shot.

Volkov is a former Bellator champion that has yet to stumble in the Octagon. Struve was a promising rising star that has struggled through recovery from serious health issues in the past few years, but is currently back on the winning track and looking to build on his momentum.

