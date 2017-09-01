UFC Rotterdam: Volkov vs. Struve Full Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)
Two top-ranked heavyweights are set to square off at UFC Fight Night 115 following Friday’s early morning weigh-in.
Though he fights at the upper end of the heavyweight class, Stefan Struve had no trouble making the division’s 265-pound limit in Rotterdam. Neither did his main event opponent, Alexander Volkov, who doesn’t typically push the boundaries on the scale.
UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Weigh-in Results
Main Card
Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Stefan Struve (264)
- Siyar Bahadurzada (186) vs. Rob Wilkinson (185)
- Marion Reneau (135) vs. Talita Bernardo (135)
- Leon Edwards (168) vs. Bryan Barberena (170)
Prelim Card
- Darren Till (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (171)
- Mairbek Taisumov (155) vs. Felipe Silva (155)
- Michel Prazeres (159) vs. Mads Burnell (155)*
- Rustam Khabilov (156) vs. Desmond Green (155)
- Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)
- Mike Santiago (145) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)
- Bojan Mihajlovic (205) vs. Abdul Kerim-Edilov (204)
- Thibault Gouti (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)
*Michel Prazeres will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent for missing weight.
