UFC Rotterdam: Volkov vs. Struve Full Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two top-ranked heavyweights are set to square off at UFC Fight Night 115 following Friday’s early morning weigh-in.

Though he fights at the upper end of the heavyweight class, Stefan Struve had no trouble making the division’s 265-pound limit in Rotterdam. Neither did his main event opponent, Alexander Volkov, who doesn’t typically push the boundaries on the scale.

UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Stefan Struve (264)

Siyar Bahadurzada (186) vs. Rob Wilkinson (185)

Marion Reneau (135) vs. Talita Bernardo (135)

Leon Edwards (168) vs. Bryan Barberena (170)

Prelim Card

Darren Till (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (171)

Mairbek Taisumov (155) vs. Felipe Silva (155)

Michel Prazeres (159) vs. Mads Burnell (155)*

Rustam Khabilov (156) vs. Desmond Green (155)

Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Mike Santiago (145) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)

Bojan Mihajlovic (205) vs. Abdul Kerim-Edilov (204)

Thibault Gouti (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

*Michel Prazeres will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent for missing weight.

