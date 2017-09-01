UFC Rotterdam Fighter Q&A Replay with Alistair Overeem, Michael Johnson and Volkan Oezdemir



Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 115 main event battle between heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve, another UFC big man took the stage in Rotterdam to field questions from fans.

Alistair Overeem, one of the more popular fighters in the heavyweight division and certainly popular amongst the Dutch crowd, was one of three fighters that answered to fans. Joining him on stage were Michael Johnson, who dropped some weigh-changing news on the crowd, and Volkan Oezdemir, a Swiss fighter that has made an immediate impact on the light heavyweight division.

