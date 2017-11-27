               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKelvin Gastelum Flattens Michael Bisping with Vicious First Round Knockout

UFC Fight Night Bisping vs Gastelum Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Promises His Hands Will Be Even Better in UFC Return

featuredBen Askren Leaves Door on Retirement Cracked Open, Slams Dana White Again

UFC Rising Stars: Francis Ngannou

November 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Since his 2015 debut, UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou has rocked the division with his five finishes and seemingly limitless ceiling. See the journey that brought him to MMA via Paris, revisit his UFC bouts to date and go inside the science of his unparalleled power. Then hear the sport’s top analysts reveal why they believe “The Predator” has all the makings of a future champion.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Preparing for Holly Holm by Boxing Former Champion Mia St. John

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA