UFC Rising Stars: Francis Ngannou

(Courtesy of UFC)

Since his 2015 debut, UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou has rocked the division with his five finishes and seemingly limitless ceiling. See the journey that brought him to MMA via Paris, revisit his UFC bouts to date and go inside the science of his unparalleled power. Then hear the sport’s top analysts reveal why they believe “The Predator” has all the makings of a future champion.

