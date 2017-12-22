UFC Revises Reebok Bonuses and Lays Out Promotional Requirements

The UFC on Friday sent out a 17-page document entitled “UFC Promotional Guidelines” to its fighters on Friday, outlining a new pay structure at the lower end of outfitting policy and detailing promotional requirements, according to a report by ESPN.

When the UFC inked a deal with Reebok to become the official supplier of fighter uniforms beginning in 2015, it cut off what was a major source of revenue for many fighters who sold individual sponsorships, frequently including sponsor logos on their fight-night attire.

The UFC switched to a uniform that provided a consistent look for all the fighters on its roster, and also did away with sponsor banners that fighters also used to supplement their fight pay.

Part of the deal with Reebok included a seven-tier bonus structure for fighters based on the number of UFC fights on their resume. The fighters were paid $2,500 to $40,000 per fight.

The revised structure outlined on Friday is now eight tiers that includes a boost for fighters that are at the bottom end of the tiered systems in regard to number of fights. Under the previous structure, fighters having up to five fights in the UFC were paid $2,500 per fight. The new system adds a tier that pays fighters with three or less bouts $3,500 per fight and fighters with four or five bouts $5,000 per fight.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein told ESPN that the changes were instituted in part in response to fighter feedback.

In addition to the outfitting policy revisions, the document noted that athletes are required to provide four days of “advance” media promotions, six hours of “fight week” promotion, and one hour of “post-fight” promotion. Additionally, those competing in main or co-main slots of events are also required to allow UFC camera access eight days prior to a fight. And twice per year, the UFC can request a one-day, eight-hour commercial shoot.