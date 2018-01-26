UFC Reveals TUF 27 Cast; Announces Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as Coaches

The highly anticipated 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter will see UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic coach opposite light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Following the series, which debuts Wednesday, April 18 on FS1, the two will battle for the heavyweight crown during the 7th annual UFC International Fight Week (July 3-7) at UFC 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 7.

The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated will also feature a dynamic cast of unbeaten lightweight and featherweight fighters. Each tournament winner will receive a six-figure UFC contract. The season will air for 12 consecutive Wednesdays on FS1, followed by a live finale to be announced at a later date.

Both coaches recently defended their championships at UFC 220 earlier this month in Boston.

Miocic (18-2, fighting out of Independence, Ohio) netted his historic third heavyweight title defense with a dominant decision over dangerous striker Francis Ngannou. The NCAA Division I wrestler and Cleveland Golden Gloves boxing champion has been on a tear since 2015. Going into the bout with Ngannou, the consensus “baddest man on the planet” had earned five consecutive knockout victories against Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt. Miocic now looks to lead his team to victory before further etching his name in the record books.

As for Cormier (20-1 1NC, fighting out of San Jose, Calif.), the former Olympian earned a spectacular TKO win against knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir. During his reign as light heavyweight champion, Cormier has also earned impressive title defense wins over Anthony Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson. The bout against Miocic will mark his first at heavyweight since defeating Roy Nelson in 2013. Prior to joining UFC, Cormier won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix by besting Josh Barnett in the final. He now aims to join Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, BJ Penn and Randy Couture as a two-division UFC champion.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Official for UFC 226 After Coaching on TUF 27

Below is a full list of competitors (name, professional record, age and fighting out of):

TUF 27 Lightweights

Thailand Clark – 7-0 | 28 | Fort Worth, Texas

Joe Giannetti – 6-0 | 22 | Norwell, Mass.

John Gunther – 6-0 | 32 | Cleveland, Ohio

José Martinez Jr. – 4-0 | 27 | Lorain, Ohio

Luis Peña – 4-0 | 24 | Hillsboro, Miss. by way of Naples, Italy

Richie Smullen – 3-0-1 | 26 | Arklow, Ireland

Mike Trizano – 6-0 | 25 | Ramsey, N.J.

Allan Zuniga – 13-0 | 25 | San Miguel, Costa Rica

TUF 27 Featherweights