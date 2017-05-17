UFC Returns to Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena in September

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 17, 2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship announced on Tuesday that the fight promotion would return to Tokyo, Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on Sept. 23. It will be the fifth time the organization has held an event in Japan.

“Our fervent fan base in Japan is a cornerstone of our success in the region and we are thrilled to bring another action-packed live event to the market this year,” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content, Joe Carr, said. “Japan has a rich history in MMA and the traditional martial arts, making it an attractive destination for our athletes. There is already huge interest from both our athletes and fans surrounding this event.”

The last fight card the UFC held at Saitama Super Arena was UFC Fight Night 75 in September 2015. Headlined by heavyweights Roy Nelson and Josh Barnett, the event drew 10,137 spectators.

