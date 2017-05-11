HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Returns to Mexico City in August

May 11, 2017
UFC on Thursday officially announced its return to Mexico City on August 5, 2017, marking the fifth time UFC has held a card in Mexico.

After a successful debut in the country in 2014 with UFC 180: Werdum vs. Hunt, selling 22,000 tickets in less than eight hours, UFC has continued to bring Mexican fans more incredible action, intriguing matchups and home grown stars.

UFC MexicoLive events in Mexico have also showcased champions and former champions including Cain Velasquez, Fabricio Werdum, Rafael Dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez and top contenders in their divisions like Tony Feguson, Ricardo Lamas, Dennis Bermudez, Henry Cejudo, Kelvin Gastelum and Diego Sánchez. Additionally, fans have been able to cheer on their fellow countrymen like No. 7 featherweight Yair “Pantera” Rodríguez, Erik “Goyito” Pérez, Marco Beltrán, Henry Briones, Polo Reyes, Alejandro Pérez and Alexa Grasso over the last three years of historic Mexico events.

With another exciting Fight Night heading to Aztec territory, UFC renews its commitment to both Mexico and Latin America as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing another live event to Mexico City and the Arena Ciudad Del Mexico,” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content Joe Carr, said. “Fans in this country have proven to be some of our most knowledgeable and passionate in the world. We are firmly committed to the Mexican market and our talent development efforts here, which have resulted in rising stars like Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno. UFC will continue to be the MMA leader in Latin America and home to the region’s top talent.”

Ticket and card information will be released at a later date.

