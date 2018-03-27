HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Returns to Hamburg, Germany on July 22

March 27, 2018
For the second time, the UFC octagon will travel to Hamburg, Germany. UFC officials announced on Tuesday that the fight promotion will return to Hamburg on Sunday, July 22 for a Fight Night event.

UFC Fight Night 93 was held at The Barclaycard Arena in September 2016 and the venue again play host to a Fight Night event. The fight card was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former champions Andrei Arlovski and Josh Barnett. While the main event for the July event hasn’t been named, the fight card is expected to featured international names and local stars.

“Our German fans have proven, time and time again, that MMA is a sport they love. After such a successful event in 2016 we look forward to revisiting a city that welcomed us, and our athletes, in 2016 and we intend to deliver an even bigger and better event for the fans on July 22,” said David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President International and Content.

With the date and venue secured, bout announcements are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Fight Night Hamburg event go on sale to the general public on April 27.

 

               

