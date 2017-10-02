UFC Responds to Las Vegas Shooting Tragedy

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, which has long made its home base in Las Vegas, issued a statement on Monday in response to the tragic concert shooting which took place across from Mandaly Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas late Sunday evening.

The victims of the shooting were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, which was reportedly host to more than 22,000 country music fans. As the three-day festival was coming to a close late Sunday evening, a shooter, later identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street from the festival.

At the time of the publication of this article, reports indicated that there were at least 58 people killed and 515 injured, marking it as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The UFC, having made its home in the city since at least 2001 when the Fertitta Brothers purchased the promotion, has deep roots in the Las Vegas. The promotion has since changed hands, currently under the ownership of WME-IMG. The UFC issued the following statement following Sunday’s tragedy.

“We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and offer our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

The UFC recently completed a massive new complex in Las Vegas, which serves as the promotion’s headquarters. With the promotion being based in Las Vegas, it holds several events in the city every year and has a longstanding relationship with MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay. The UFC has held numerous events at MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is only a few blocks away from Mandalay Bay, but has also held many additional events at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Aside from the many UFC employees that reside in Las Vegas, several fighters call the city home and frequently train there. A number of fighters and their training partners and coaches often take side jobs working security for other events in Las Vegas, such as the Route 91 Harvest Festival. So this tragedy strikes particularly close to home for many of those involved with the UFC and the mixed martial arts community in general.

In addition to issuing its statement of support, the UFC has also been actively providing information via its massive social media reach, encouraging people to donate blood, providing phone numbers for those trying to locate loved ones or wanting to provide officials with information relative to the incident, and other supportive efforts.

We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and offer heartfelt condolences to all those affected. pic.twitter.com/ylbd9ML9If — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 2, 2017

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

For those who want to donate blood in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/8MpY3IX0KG — billboard (@billboard) October 2, 2017

