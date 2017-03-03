UFC Releases Statement on Khabib Nurmagomedov

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 3, 2017
The news broke Friday morning that top-ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital prior to the UFC 209 weigh-in for a medical issue surrounding his weight cut. “The Eagle” was slated to face second ranked Tony Ferguson in Saturday’s co-main event for the interim lightweight title. Nurmagomedov never made it to the scales.

Following the weigh-in, UFC officials announced that the Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight was canceled and released a statement.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Out of UFC 209 Bout After Trip to Hospital

“UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues. He was treated and has been discharged,” UFC officials confirmed.

“The scheduled interim lightweight championship bout between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 has been cancelled on the doctor’s recommendation,” the statement read. It was the third time the fight promotion has attempted to put Nurmagomedov against Ferguson. Both had to pull out of previously scheduled bouts due to injury.

“Saturday’s pay-per-view event will proceed with 11 fights instead of the planned 12. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley rematches Stephen Thompson in the fight card’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”

  • Roscoe Gauldin

    typical results from a AKA training camp.

  • TheCerealKiller

    I guess that’s it. Schedule Tony vs Conor. I’m not even going to rent this now. Dammit.

               

