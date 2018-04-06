UFC Releases Astonishing Footage of Conor McGregor Going Berserk (UFC 223 Embedded)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 6, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 223 Embedded, lightweight champion Conor McGregor unexpectedly arrives, causing a disruption on the loading dock. Dana White checks in with athletes affected by the incident and addresses the situation.

The UFC celebrates its 25th anniversary by visiting the New York Stock Exchange. Ragin’ Al Iaquinta steps in to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event.

UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta live results and fight stats.

               

