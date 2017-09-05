UFC-Reebok Unleash New Fighter Look

Reebok and UFC on Tuesday introduced their new UFC Fight Night Collection, a holistic update to the official UFC athlete fight night apparel that brings a new aesthetic and style to the Octagon. Drawing on feedback and inspiration from UFC athletes and the greater mixed martial arts community, this new collection features updated versions of the UFC Walkout Jersey, UFC Walkout Hoodie, UFC Octagon Shorts and UFC Walkout Hats.

Headlining the new UFC Fight Night Collection is the Legacy Series – a program that pairs UFC athletes who are either headlining a Pay-Per-View (PPV) event or competing in a championship bout with the Reebok design team to co-design a one-of-a-kind UFC Fight Night Walkout Jersey. This experience will provide each participating UFC athlete with a unique hands-on customization experience that will bring their personality to life while further connecting them with their individual fan base.

“With the new UFC Fight Night Collection, we wanted to give athletes product that meets the quality and performance demands that they depend on in the Octagon, but also offer them an opportunity to let their unique confidence and personalities shine through. Our design, product and research teams have spent countless hours talking to and working with the UFC athletes and MMA community to do just that. We are thrilled to debut our latest iteration of the UFC athlete fight night apparel with the new UFC Fight Night Collection and are committed to constantly reimagining and evolving the Reebok Combat collection to adapt to athlete requirements and appeal to UFC fans,” said Corinna Werkle General Manager Training at Reebok.

“We’re excited to launch the new UFC Fight Night Collection and Legacy Series program leading up to UFC 215, which marks our first-ever event in Edmonton,” UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski said. “Both collections represent the continued evolution of our fight apparel product lines, offering more advanced performance gear, while providing fight fans a unique offering of jerseys that were designed by some of their favorite UFC athletes. The level of customization with the Legacy Series is unprecedented in the world of professional sports. This program is truly a game changer.”

