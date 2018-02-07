UFC President Dana White Drops Almost $70,000 on Swords on ‘Pawn Stars’ (VIDEO)

UFC president Dana White is building a weapons room in his home and that’s going to require some high end swords like the ones he bought on the latest episode of ‘Pawn Stars’.

The reality show features buyers and sellers doing business at ‘World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop’ in Las Vegas with White dropping by as a customer to find some vintage hardware.

The major purchase made by White was a samurai sword crafted in the 1600’s that had just been restored in Japan that cost him a whopping $30,000 price tag.

White ended up buying several other swords in the store as well as one more vintage piece that he got for $9,000 before leaving.

All told, White dropped $69,000 on swords to help fill out the new weapons room he’s building in his home in Las Vegas. Of course, White can certainly afford that expenditure considering how much money he reportedly made from the sale of the UFC in 2016 not to mention his yearly salary as the head man in the promotion.