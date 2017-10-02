UFC Plans Sizable Donation to Aid Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is planning to make a sizable donation to aid the victims of Sunday’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

Though fight promotion officials told MMAWeekly.com that it intends to move forward as planned with this weekend’s UFC 216, they are currently focusing on the tragic events that occurred in the UFC’s home city on Sunday.

“Our focus right now is on supporting the community and those affected by Sunday evening’s events. UFC 216 on Saturday, October 7 at T-Mobile Arena will proceed as scheduled until further notice.”

The promotion has not only issued its support for Las Vegas and the victims of the tragedy, it has been using its tremendous social media reach to help in blood donation efforts and providing information for victims and their families, as well as providing contact numbers for those that can help with the investigation.

Now, UFC president Dana White has indicated that the promotion is also planning a sizable donation to assist victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

“UFC president Dana White tells me the organization will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas,” Las-Vegas Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill tweeted Monday afternoon.

ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto also tweeted that he was told Saturday’s event would be “dedicated to the city of Las Vegas as a whole.”

Sunday’s shooting occurred as the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was coming to a close late in the evening. A shooter reportedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street from the festival.

At the time of the publication of this article, reports indicated that there were at least 59 people killed and 527 injured, marking it as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and offer heartfelt condolences to all those affected. pic.twitter.com/ylbd9ML9If — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 2, 2017

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

For those who want to donate blood in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/8MpY3IX0KG — billboard (@billboard) October 2, 2017

