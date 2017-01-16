UFC Plans First Event for Buffalo in More Than Two Decades

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to return to New York for the fourth time since the state instituted sanctioning of professional mixed martial arts events in 2016. 

UFC 7 Fight PosterThe promotion revealed on Sunday that its UFC 210 pay-per-view event would take place on April 8 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. 

While UFC 210 will be the promotion’s fourth visit to The Empire State in five months, it marks the first time in more than two decades that the Octagon will set down in Buffalo. The last time was for UFC 7: The Brawl in Buffalo. It would be the only time the UFC ran an event in New York until statewide sanctioning began in 2016.

Anderson Silva Returns at UFC 208

UFC 7 featured an eight-man tournament, which Marco Ruas won, as well as a Superfight Championship between Ken Shamrock and Oleg Taktarov, which ended in a draw. It took place on Sept. 8, 1995, at Memorial Auditorium.

UFC 210, however, was announced without any fights yet scheduled. Expect to see several bout announcements in the coming weeks.

